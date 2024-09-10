TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1,919.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,742 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

