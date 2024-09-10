Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Acquires £7,260 in Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,260 ($9,493.92).
Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,646.27).
Team Internet Group Price Performance
LON TIG opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.67. Team Internet Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.71). The company has a market capitalization of £336.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,911.43 and a beta of 0.66.
Team Internet Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TIG
Team Internet Group Company Profile
Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.
See Also
