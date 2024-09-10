Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Acquires £7,260 in Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,260 ($9,493.92).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,646.27).

Team Internet Group Price Performance

LON TIG opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.67. Team Internet Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.71). The company has a market capitalization of £336.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,911.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Team Internet Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Team Internet Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIG

Team Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.