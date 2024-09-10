Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $44.24 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,065,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

