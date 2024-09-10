Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Cut to “Hold” at Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Tecsys stock opened at C$40.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$601.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 0.68. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.31 and a 12 month high of C$44.78.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of C$43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.5893074 EPS for the current year.

About Tecsys

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

