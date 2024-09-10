Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.
Dollar Tree Stock Performance
Shares of DLTR stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree
In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Company Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
