Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at New Street Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Tencent Price Performance

TCEHY opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $443.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. Tencent has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

