Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $166.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

