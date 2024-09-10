Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Tennant worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tennant by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Down 0.8 %

Tennant stock opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.00 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

