The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Up 3.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.