The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE BA opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $180.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

