The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,309,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,958,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.