The Descartes Systems Group Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of DSG stock opened at C$130.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$95.03 and a 52-week high of C$143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.