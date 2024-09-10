The Descartes Systems Group Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$130.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$95.03 and a 52-week high of C$143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 10,077 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.85, for a total transaction of C$1,318,575.45. In other news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.85, for a total transaction of C$1,318,575.45. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total value of C$2,396,664.50. Insiders have sold 41,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,589 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

