The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 1,803.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,090 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 568.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,098,146.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

