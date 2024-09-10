The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $472.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $464.00 to $472.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.44.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE GS opened at $488.57 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.