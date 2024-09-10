The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 15.7% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Hershey by 19.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $203.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.43. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.