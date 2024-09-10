The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after buying an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,162,000 after buying an additional 853,287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $20,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

