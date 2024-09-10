The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $48,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

