The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 3.6 %

LGL opened at $5.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.