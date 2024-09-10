The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
