The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.26. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

