THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 596.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries stock opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

