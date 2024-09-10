THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on THO
Institutional Trading of THOR Industries
THOR Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
THOR Industries stock opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
THOR Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.
THOR Industries Company Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than THOR Industries
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.