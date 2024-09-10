Toast (NYSE:TOST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toast’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

Toast Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TOST opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at $799,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,611,000 after acquiring an additional 833,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

