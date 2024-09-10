Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.54.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $16,630,075 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.