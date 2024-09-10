TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 5,296,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TowneBank worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in TowneBank by 11.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOWN opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

