Traders Buy High Volume of BioNTech Call Options (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 223% compared to the average volume of 2,689 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. HSBC raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 201.06 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

