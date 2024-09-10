Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Herbalife (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,791 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 402% compared to the average daily volume of 3,542 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $686.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

