Transat A.T. (TRZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRZ shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$2.56.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.