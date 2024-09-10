TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,438.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,302.77 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,380.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,277.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,283 shares of company stock worth $75,790,191 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,822,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $210,806,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,910,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

