Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Jula Inrig Sells 2,191 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 17.1 %
Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $979.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
