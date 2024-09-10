Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Jula Inrig Sells 2,191 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 17.1 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $979.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,711,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

