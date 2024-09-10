Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of TVTX opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market cap of $979.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 55.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

