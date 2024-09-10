Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $322.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

In other news, Director James T. Treace acquired 84,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,223,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,708.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James T. Treace purchased 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,223,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,708.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,838,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $36,414,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $8,725,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

