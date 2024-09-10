Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRVI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.12 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trevi Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $644,205.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,205.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $116,663. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,395,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 465,561 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.