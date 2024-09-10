tru Independence LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $401.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

