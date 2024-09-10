Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Downgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Sell

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.30.

NYSE PBF opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,286,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,091,307.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,420,900 shares of company stock valued at $134,467,138. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

