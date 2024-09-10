Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.