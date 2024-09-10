Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

