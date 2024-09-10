Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $124,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $85,578.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,993,850.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $85,578.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,993,850.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,483 shares of company stock worth $781,448. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

