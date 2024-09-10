Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.78 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5,292.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.