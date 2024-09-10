Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.95 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

