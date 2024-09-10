Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance
Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ubisoft Entertainment
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.