UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

