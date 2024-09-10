Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 2.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $494,556.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 9,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $494,556.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,266 shares of company stock worth $2,556,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

