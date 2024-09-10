Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $4.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

UGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of UGP stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 95,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.