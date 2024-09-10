Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $5.46. Unisys shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 315,220 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Unisys Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unisys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Unisys by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,304,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

