United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 154,944 shares traded.

United American Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get United American Healthcare alerts:

United American Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 105.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.