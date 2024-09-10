United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $6,531,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 213,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

