United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,443,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,118 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $695.94 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $704.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.