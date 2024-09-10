United States Steel (NYSE:X) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.76.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in United States Steel by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,935,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

