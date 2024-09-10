Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 2,329.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $322.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,046 shares of company stock worth $106,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

