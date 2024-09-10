Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $190.24 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $133.67 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.72.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

