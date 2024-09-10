Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $226.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $241.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,010,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

